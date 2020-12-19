Dai (DAI) Tops One Day Volume of $138.67 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $138.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00386663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.78 or 0.02418427 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001883 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,133,119,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,133,119,263 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.