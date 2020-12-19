DAD Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00394122 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.51 or 0.02477624 BTC.

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

