D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,153. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

