D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,153. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
