CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

