CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 9.2%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 2,689,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 344,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.