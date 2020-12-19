CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00489794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.64 or 0.99944292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023016 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

