Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $593.88 and its 200 day moving average is $545.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

