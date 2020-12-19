Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1,750.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,049 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.