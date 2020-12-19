Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 69,876 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) by 19,573.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,876 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. BidaskClub upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

