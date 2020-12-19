Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Chemours worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after acquiring an additional 277,042 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in The Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.35.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

