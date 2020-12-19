Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

