Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,558,400.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $566,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,319 shares of company stock worth $3,518,922. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

