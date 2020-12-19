Cubiex Market Capitalization Reaches $151,001.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Cubiex has a market cap of $151,001.00 and $10.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00137841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00772293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00201108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00124140 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

