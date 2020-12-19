CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Up 8.7%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. 115,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 210,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.31.

The company has a market cap of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

