CryptoVerificationCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00009045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $3.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00110547 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

