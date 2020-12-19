Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $583.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00396448 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.02489738 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,806 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

