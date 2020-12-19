CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $139,428.14 and $5.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy token can now be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00021785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00143139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00775403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00208761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00381655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124491 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

CryptoEnergy Token Trading

CryptoEnergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.