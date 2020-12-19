Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $535.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00397407 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.80 or 0.02493912 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.