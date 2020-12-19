Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 5.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.87. Approximately 704,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 660,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

