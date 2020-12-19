CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Scott B. Capps Sells 8,366 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CRY stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CryoLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
