CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Scott B. Capps Sells 8,366 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CryoLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CryoLife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

