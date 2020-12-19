Critical Comparison: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) versus Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Premier Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.75 $14.24 million $1.47 12.18 Premier Financial $186.04 million 4.46 $49.37 million $2.53 8.79

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

