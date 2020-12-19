Critical Comparison: DPW (NYSE:DPW) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DPW and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of DPW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of DPW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DPW has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -134.62% -533.94% -55.08% LG Display -10.96% -21.09% -7.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DPW and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 2.66 -$32.91 million N/A N/A LG Display $19.98 billion 0.29 -$2.26 billion ($3.36) -2.43

DPW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

