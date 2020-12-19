Critical Analysis: Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) versus Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Eagle Entertainment and Plaintree Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Plaintree Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.01 Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.09 -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

