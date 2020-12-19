Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $228.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.25 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $800.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Criteo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 183,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

