CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,139,169.60 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRSP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 1,192,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $163.56.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.