CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,139,169.60 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CRSP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 1,192,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $163.56.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
