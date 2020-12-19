Credits (CS) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Credits has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $88,674.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

