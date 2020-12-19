Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $315.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $336.10 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $346.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day moving average of $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

