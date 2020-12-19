Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a market cap of $24,838.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.87 or 1.00043202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022289 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00661057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00138926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

