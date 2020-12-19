CPChain (CPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89,957.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $89,957.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00468641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.80 or 0.01663760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.