Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 3,520,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,033,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

