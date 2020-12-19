CoTrader Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $8.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00390821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.61 or 0.02455744 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

