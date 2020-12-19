Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of C$34.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

