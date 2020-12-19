Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,452. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

