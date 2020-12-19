CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 393,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,245. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

