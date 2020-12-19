Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of CPS opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

