Contrasting U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) & Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, meaning that its stock price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 3 8 9 0 2.30

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus target price of $33.32, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems -3.93% -6.11% -1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $7.86 billion 0.50 $530.10 million $5.54 6.72

Spirit AeroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Summary

U.S. Aerospace beats Spirit AeroSystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Aerospace Company Profile

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

