Contrasting Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.66 $335.26 million $5.09 5.08 International Consolidated Airlines Group $28.57 billion 0.15 $1.92 billion $6.54 0.66

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. International Consolidated Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 1 0 0 1.50 International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% International Consolidated Airlines Group -45.00% -103.79% -11.74%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 598 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

