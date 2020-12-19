Contrasting Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -29.75 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 483.09 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

