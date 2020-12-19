Contrasting Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10%

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 4.28 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.45 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 483.09 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

