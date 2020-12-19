CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 27% Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002391 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $203,808.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00134854 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00605938 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010584 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

