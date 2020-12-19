Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CTTAF stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $143.20. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

