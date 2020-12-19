Constellation Price Reaches $0.0098 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $96,888.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.02501004 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

