Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

