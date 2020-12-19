Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.74 or 1.00090697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022339 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00058801 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

