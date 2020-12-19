Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.45 or 0.99923800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023097 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

