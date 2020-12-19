Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $79.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.18 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $83.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $304.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.03 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

