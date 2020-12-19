Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $79.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.18 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $83.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $304.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.03 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Shares of BBCP stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
