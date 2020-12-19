Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.3% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after buying an additional 207,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

