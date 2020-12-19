Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, diamond, cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

