Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on December 30th

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a None dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Computer Services stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 19.33%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

