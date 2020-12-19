Comparing Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Primo Water alerts:

This table compares Primo Water and Celsius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.06 $2.90 million N/A N/A Celsius $75.15 million 37.38 $9.97 million ($0.02) -1,960.50

Celsius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Celsius 4.77% 8.28% 5.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primo Water and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celsius 0 1 3 0 2.75

Primo Water presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Celsius has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Celsius.

Volatility and Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats Primo Water on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as through retailers comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants; and health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.